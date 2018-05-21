Phyllis Coletta: Wealth care not health care

I appreciate Steven Hofman’s recent letter to the editor regarding the new Steamboat ER. The fact that he went there just to investigate and get information is typical of the truly conscious consumerism of Steamboat.

This community supports what is best for everyone, and I love that about Steamboat. But free-standing ERs, prominent in Texas and now Colorado, is more wealthcare than healthcare, and we need to all be aware of the potential impact of a healthcare business that only accepts people with commercial insurance or private means of pay.

According to a study published in the Journal of Health Affairs, business decisions are being made about the location of these non-hospital affiliated free-standing ERs “in areas with high incomes and insured patients.” The study suggests that policy-makers need to look closely at this trend, “to prevent the exacerbation of disparities involving the medically underserved.”

This year, State Senator John Keflas, D-Fort Collins, will re-introduce a bill that requires all free-standing ERs to be transparent about charges, billing and services. Often, these facilities look like hospital emergency rooms, but they do not accept Medicare and Medicaid patients – that is, the poor and the elderly.

Approximately 32 states allow free-standing ERs and regulations vary widely, and Colorado, like Texas, allows an extremely wide latitude with free-standing ERs, not requiring a “certificate of need” or a showing of any kind that the community would benefit from such a service. Walden or Yampa, for example, may certainly have needed more ER availability, but according to the study demographics noted above, owners concentrate on “high income and insured” patients.

Competition is terrific in retail, but we’re not selling shoes here; we’re talking about open access for health care emergencies. Is it truly “competition” when one ER accepts everyone, rich or poor, old or young, and another can be selective about whom it serves?

According to the study in Health Affairs, owners of these free-standing ERs set up shop in demographics where they may more easily avoid the lesser-paying patients. The Colorado Hospital Association notes that the free-standing ERs unaffiliated with a hospital are not regulated by the federal government and not subject to the same standards and scrutiny.

From a business perspective, I believe an free-standing ER can make a lot more money than a hospital ER required to accept all patients. Fine for retail, not for healthcare.

