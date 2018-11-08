Powderhounds share advice as countdown to Steamboat to ski season begins

By Audrey Dwyer Kerry Lofy carves in the powder in front of Hell’s Wall in the Steamboat backcountry.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A flurry of snowflakes leave a dusting in their wake. The familiar chill returns as the days get darker earlier.

We welcome the muffled stillness as we linger at the window, watching the snow fall, coffee brewing.

In the quiet, there’s a whisper of ski season drawing near as we look to the snow-capped Mount Werner, anticipating what’s to come.

In just 11 days, the 2018-19 ski season will arrive, and Explore Steamboat asked a few local powderhounds what they do to prepare the mind, body, and of course, the equipment for five months of epic bliss.

Wait for the snow to stack up or to get out while you can?

“First, be safe,” said Michael Martin, avid skier who started his own production company Michael Martin Productions. “There’s no tomorrow if you crush yourself today.

“You haven’t been using those leg muscles in while,” he said. “In order to skim over logs, rocks, etc., you will likely need to use your skis or boards in a different way, with muscles you haven’t used in awhile, to avoid the hazards.”

Thin snow coverage means there’s a definite possibility of hitting something.

“My rule is be careful, don’t ski alone, keep your speed down and use backcountry skiing to get into shape, but don’t go after any big faces or sketchy terrain,” said Kim Reichhelm, legendary “License To Thrill” pro athlete who skis all over the world and hosted a Women’s Ski Adventure clinic with Steamboat Powdercats.

“A shallow snowpack of a meter or less is a red flag in regards to avalanche danger and needs to be treated with extra care on steeper slopes,” said Dan Gilchrist, a Steamboat Springs local known for making appearances in films by Warren Miller Entertainment and Matchstick Productions.

“A shallow snowpack can turn rotten with a dry spell and cold clear nights, leading to a persistent weak layer going into the season,” Gilchrist said. “It’s best to stick to grassy lower angle sloped in the early season.”

Another option? Cross country skiing, according to Rory Clow, Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club marketing director and avid skier.

“I’ll also head out early season for touring and restrict it to skins only to just start scoping out the terrain and seeing how the snow is loading in certain areas — meaning no skiing,” Clow said. “I’m a safety-first kind of girl.”

