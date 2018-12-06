Prep Sports Preview: Steamboat Springs, Soroco teams enjoy home competition

By Leah Vann STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A collection of basketball teams will compete at the annual Steamboat Springs Shootout this weekend, while the Hayden and Soroco high schools’ wrestling teams will compete in Oak Creek for both dual and tournament competition.

Steamboat Springs High School’s hockey team will also host its first set of home games this weekend against Crested Butte.

The season is still young, but as each week progresses, Routt County teams will inch closer to their identities, specifying their goals and realizing which ones are more attainable than others.

• No. 2 in Class 2A Soroco girls basketball (3-0) vs. No. 20 in Class 4A Eagle Valley (0-1), 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6

The Rams won the Cowboy Shootout at Meeker last weekend and will look to compete against larger schools at the Steamboat Springs Shootout. They will open the tournament playing the Devils, who lost 50-10 against Fruita Monument last weekend. Senior Chloe Veilleux will be one of the top players to watch for the Rams after scoring 48 points in the game against Meeker last weekend.

• No. 15 Steamboat Springs boys basketball (2-1) vs. No. 16 Frederick (1-1), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6

The Sailors are coming off a competitive tournament on the Front Range and return home for their host tournament. The Sailors will open the tournament against Frederick, who defeated Northridge 87-85 in overtime and lost to Niwot 73-71 last weekend. The Sailors’ senior Mac Riniker has been averaging 20 points per game, shooting 69 percent from the field.

• Steamboat Springs girls basketball (0-2) vs. Frederick (1-1), 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6

The Sailors are looking for their first win in two years. In the loss against Roaring Fork last weekend, junior Shelbee Weiss was the top scorer with 9 points.

• Hayden and Soroco wrestling at Soroco, 6 p.m. Friday Dec. 7, 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Both the Rams and the Tigers come off a strong weekend of competition at the Middle Park Panther Invite but will battle it out in a set of duals on Friday and a Saturday tournament. The Tigers took second as a team, placing all five of its competing athletes and winning three weight classes. Dylan Zimmerman won the 113-pound weight class, Keenan Hayes won the 145-pound class while Hunter Planansky won the 182-pound class. But the Tigers will wrestle without Hayes this weekend while he’s away at the high school national rodeo competition. The Rams …read more

