Recycling drop-off in Steamboat keeps 34,234 pounds of ‘junk’ out of landfills

By John Russell STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — One-hundred and forty gallons of motor oil, 47 bike tires and enough electronics to fill the world’s largest man cave several times over where collected Saturday as part of the Spring Recycling Drop-Off Day in Steamboat Springs.

“The recycling drop-off last Saturday was perfect timing for spring cleaning,” said Sarah Jones, executive director of the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, which hosted the event. “There was a great sense of community —f rom our dedicated volunteers, that included young children and National Honor Society high school students, to the spirit of sharing as people swapped their stuff on site.”

The event was split between the Meadows and Knoll parking lots, and cars were lined up waiting to drop off items to recycle.

By the end of the day, 34,234 pounds of electronics, 147 tires and 157 pairs of shoes had been collected along with 93 bike tubes, 47 bike tires, 888 wine corks, 147 gallons of motor oil, 20 gallons of antifreeze and 57 mattresses. Residents also dropped off 42 bags of clothing, 15 cubic yards of single-stream recyclables and 8,300 pounds of scrap metal.

“Splitting the event into two parking lots worked really well and helped the traffic flow very smoothly throughout the day,” Jones said. “We received lots of positive feedback from residents on the new format, but we are always striving to make the event better.”

To keep improving, event organizers have asked anyone who dropped off items to fill out a short survey at yvsc.org/recyclingdropoff.

The event was supported by 81 volunteers and 17 recycling partners. A total of 35 businesses participated in the commercial recycling drop-off. In all, 376 cars dropped off items at the Knoll lot and 365 cars made their way through the Meadows lot.

For residents who missed last week’s recycling drop-off day there will be another chance when YVSC hosts its fall event Oct. 27.

Via:: Steamboat Today