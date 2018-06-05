Regan Arntzen: Thank you from runner #6 – the ‘last guy’ to finish the Steamboat Marathon

Running a marathon at 62 after not running one for over 15 years seemed a daunting test at best, yet my daughter who is 30 years old thought it would be a great idea to do her first and have her old man accompany her through the experience on the run where he ran his first marathon many, many years ago.

I trained pretty well, did a great 22-mile run two weeks ago and flew through a 10-mile run last Sunday. I knew I was not going to win but felt pretty confident that five hours, 10 to 20 minutes would be certainly reachable.

I haven’t been sick in over two years, and then this past Thursday arrived with a full-on acute cold and low-grade fever that no matter what I did I couldn’t shake. I was stressed all the days prior about whether I should do the run, but I looked at my daughter, I thought of all the training I had done, and being more stubborn than bright, I ran.

The first 13 miles felt surprisingly good, and I was ahead of my projected pace, but miles 13 to 16 became increasingly tough, and then the body seemed to fall apart. It simply would not respond to my brain asking it to run. Around mile 18, I almost got in the van, as close as I ever have on any run in my life.

Why I am writing this is why I didn’t. I apologize, but it starts at 5:45 a.m. on Oak and Eighth.

We pile out of the car and a woman looks at the color of our bib, smiles, says a sincere “good morning” and points us to the full marathon bus. We have a great ride up, the driver being clear on where our bags should go and at what time they needed to be dropped off.

Once out of the bus, there are three very nice women serving out of four urns — “this one is hot water, and this one is regular coffee, and this one is regular coffee, and this last one is regular coffee.” Corny, I guess, but it made me laugh, and they laughed every time they repeated to the next runner.

And the race began, and what I found was this, people on the sidelines with bells ringing, voices yelling encouragement and an older gent sitting on a fence post who said “hi” to each …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today