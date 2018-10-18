Roberts has raised $78K in bid for re-election to HD26

By Randy Wyrick EAGLE — Democrats are raising more campaign money than Republicans nationwide and regionally for this election cycle.

Across the country, data analyzed by OpenSecrets.org’s Center for Responsive Politics show that 2018 congressional campaigns will be the most expensive in American history. By Election Day, the total could top $2 billion.

Sheila Krumholz, executive director for the Center for Responsive Politics, told United Press International that candidates historically raise 40 percent of their total funds in their campaigns’ final months, which would be now.

And as anyone who has tried to watch a Major League Baseball playoff game can attest, much of that money buys TV ads, according to the Wesleyan Media Project.

Through August, campaigns spent more than $375 million on more than 1 million ads in congressional and governor races since this election cycle began Jan. 1, 2017, more than double the midterm election four years ago.

Candidates started earlier, and there have been more of them, especially Democrats, said Travis Ridout, co-director of the Wesleyan Media Project.

Democrat Dylan Roberts has already raised more than $78,296.09, compared to $13,717.08 for Nicki Mills, his Republican opponent for Colorado House District 26, Eagle and Routt counties, according to Colorado Secretary of State records.

In a forum at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards Thursday, Oct. 11, Mills asserted that more than 60 percent of Roberts’ campaign contributions come from outside Eagle and Routt counties.

Mills mentioned the attorneys’ contributions to Roberts’ campaign when answering a question about health care costs in the region and litigation’s part in those skyrocketing costs. Among Roberts’ contributors are Denver attorneys Frank Azar and Michael Sawaya, according to Colorado Secretary of State campaign records.

“If you want to know where a politician really stands on issues, take a look at who is funding their campaigns,” Mills said.

While knocking on doors in Gypsum, Roberts defended the contributions to his campaign.

“I am proud of the broad coalition from across the district and the state who are supporting me,” Roberts said.

Roberts also returned fire about campaign contributions and their influence. Colorado legislative races cap contributions at $400 per individual: $200 for the primary and $200 for the general election.

“People cannot buy influence for $400, at least not for me,” Roberts said.

Money doesn’t mean everything, Roberts said.

"I represent a large geographic district. I have to meet voters where they are. Modern

