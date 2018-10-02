Routt County adoptable pets: Dorothy the cat and Norma the dog

Dorothy is the definition of a survivor. This 6-month-old little girl, weighing 4 pounds, was born to a feral mother, and the outdoor colony she came from had health issues. Dorothy spent her time in a loving foster home receiving lots of tender love and care and learned how to be an indoor companion. She loves small stuffed toys that she can bat around and toss in the air and enjoys curling up in laps.

Norma Jean is a unique little lady. This 7-pound, 3 ½ year old cutie wants nothing more than to snuggle on her person’s lap or go for a walk in the sunshine. Don’t let her tiny stature fool you. She even enjoys short jogs and regular walks. A natural goof ball, she can be found grabbing a rope toy for a game of tug. Norma is working on building trust with new people and would prefer an adult home or a home with older children. She would like to be your only pet companion where she can soak in all the love and attention.

For more information about Dorothy, Norma Jean and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today