Routt County adoptable pets: Timone the cat and Charlie the dog

Timone is a talkative, outgoing 11-month-old weighing about 9 pounds. He is sweet, likes to cuddle and is ready to share the couch. Timone came to the Routt County Humane Society because his family moved. Timone likes other cats and would love a bed near the window to bird watch.

Charlie is a 1½-year-old Dalmatian mix weighing about 57 pounds. Charlie loves everyone and everything he meets, including other dogs. He came to the RCHS from Arkansas and is ready for a Colorado active lifestyle. Charlie could use some help with walking more politely on leash — he gets so excited he forgets his manners.

For more information about Timone, Charlie and other adoptable pets, call the Routt County Humane Society at 970-879-7247 or visit RouttHumane.org. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today