Routt County Humane Society seeks to place animals in homes for the holidays

By Eleanor C. Hasenbeck Routt County Humane Society Development Manager Cary Rentola holds adoptable kittens Uno, Umbrella and Uncle as the cats play with the Humane Society’s Fur Wish Tree. (Photo by Eleanor C. Hasenbeck)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Humane Society wants to send several animals home for the holidays.

Routt County Humane Society Executive Director Alexis Pagoulatos said summer and the holiday season are the times of year when the animal shelter takes in the most animals.

“This is a time of year where we see typically an increase in the number of animals coming in,” said Routt County Humane Society Development Manager Cary Rentola. “The weather has changed. It’s colder now. Unfortunately, we still have folks that decide to surrender animals around the holiday season for a variety of different reasons — either they’re getting a new pet or they’re traveling.”

By the numbers

• 574 pounds of food per month

• 700 pounds of cat litter per month

• 641 animals this year, including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets and chickens

• 210 animals reunited with their owners this year

This month, an influx of barn cats has taken up resources at the shelter. The Humane Society recently took in several barn cats after their owner …read more

