Routt County real estate sales total $16.4M for Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2018

By Mackenzie Hicks STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County real estate transactions totaled $16,421,570 across 33 sales for Nov. 30 to Dec. 6. The sales total is up 147 percent compared with last week and down 6 percent compared with the same week in 2017.

Address: 801 Mountain Vista CircleSeller: Alan and Julie J. Lind

Buyer: Ian London and Erin Horn

Date: Nov. 30, 2018

Price: $485,000

Property Description: 1,213-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, Unit 39 at Mountain Vista townhomes. Last sold for $415,000 in 2016.

Address: 2305 Storm Meadows DriveSeller: John Sant’Ambrogio

Buyer: Todd Edward Zornik and Michael David Sant’Ambrogio

Date: Nov. 30, 2018

Price: $350,000

Property Description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Building C, Unit 119 at Storm Meadows Club condominiums.

Address: 1555 Shadow Run CourtSeller: Ryan J. Fleming

Buyer: Sonjia G. Weinstein

Date: Dec. 3, 2018

Price: $185,000

Property Description: 673-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building D, Unit 301 at Shadow Run condominiums. Last sold for $119,000 in 2014.

Address: 228 Logan Ave.Seller: Charles R. Crooks and Katie K. Lorentzen

Buyer: James C. and Erica A. Musgrove

Date: Dec. 3, 2018

Price: $709,000

Property Description: 1,830-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.156 acres of land, Lot 2 at Crooks subdivision. Last sold for $520,000 in 2010.

Address: 1955 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jane Davis

Date: Dec. 3, 2018

Price: $555,000

Property Description: 0.099 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 36 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 1951 Indian Trails

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight Holdings LLC

Buyer: Mary Elinor Salabounis and Jason James Kasper

Date: Dec. 3, 2018

Price: $630,000

Property Description: 0.099 acres of vacant, residential land, Filing No. 1, Lot 37 at Sunlight subdivision.

Address: 2215 Storm Meadows Drive, No. 410Seller: 2215 Storm Meadows 410 LLC

Buyer: Tanner Teply and Angela Hamilton

Date: Dec. 3, 2018

Price: $270,000

Property Description: 594-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Building A, Unit 16 at Storm Meadows condominiums. Last sold for $178,500 in 2015.

Address: 1502 Cascade Drive, No. 4Seller: James A. and Allison B. Hellman

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Laxague and Donna May Henderson

Date: Dec. 3, 2018

Price: $760,000

Property Description: 2,595-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Building McLaughlin, Unit Willow townhome at Casacades at Eagleridge townhomes, Phase I. Last sold for $575,000 in 2014.

Address: 1855 Ski Time Square DriveSeller: Norman A. Neill, Josephine A. Marciano and Denise M. and Robert W. Middleton, Jr.

Buyer: Aaron and Lindsey Berg

Date: Dec. 3, 2018

Price: $515,000

Property Description: 1,249-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo, Unit A205 at Torian Plum condominiums.

Address: 2391 Abbey CourtSeller: Geoffrey M. and Kaitlin Hollister

Buyer: Christopher J. and Jacqueline S. Moore

Date: Dec. 3, 2018

Price: $445,000

Property Description: 1,540-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome, Filing No. 2, Building 4, Unit 1 at West End townhomes.

