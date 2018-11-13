Routt County Senior Livestock Judging Team takes home 4th at national contest

By Eleanor C. Hasenbeck The Routt County Senior Livestock Judging Team poses with its fourth place overall high team banner and ribbons for other wins after the October competition. (Courtesy photo)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Routt County Livestock Judging Team can spot a good hog. That skill — along with team members’ eye for high-quality cattle, goats and sheep — allowed them to bring home the bacon by earning fourth place overall at the American Royal 4-H Livestock Judging Contest in October in Kansas City.

“I think it’s just tremendous for a group of young kids like that to compete at a national level and come out in the top four teams,” Coach Rod Wille said. “They did a great job of representing Colorado, representing their own county and their own 4-H program here. It’s something that the community should be really proud of.”

The four-person team — including high school students Jessica Diehl, Kally May, Emmitt Meyring and Dyllan Spitzley — took home third at the Colorado state competition in June. They represent Routt County’s Senior Livestock Judging Team, but there are about 30 kids ages 8 to 18 on the Routt County team. The senior team spent about a week in Kansas City competing and exploring livestock operations in Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.

At a glance

Routt County Senior Livestock Judging Team:

• Fourth: high team overall

• Fourth: high reasons

• Fourth: high hogs

• Fifth: high beef

Individual team members:

• Jessica Diehl: fifth overall in reasons, 14th overall individual

• Kally May: 18th overall individual

• Emmitt Meyring: eighth overall in hogs, 21st overall individual

• Dyllan Spitzley: 28th overall individual

Livestock judging competitions require team members to score cattle, swine, sheep and goats against a standard. Each competitor must then justify to judges why he or she gave the animals those scores.

Wille said the contest is an individual and a team sport. Each competitor earns points for correctly scoring the livestock. These scores are combined into a team score. The lowest individual score on a four-person team is dropped to determine a team score. Both individuals and teams can place in livestock judging contests.

The livestock in the Kansas City contest were show livestock in competition at the American Royal, said Jessica Diehl, a member of the Routt County Senior Livestock Judging Team. The competition was fierce, she said.

“It’s different than everything that we’ve been to before because you can just tell that everybody there knows what they’re doing,” Diehl said. “Everybody there is …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today