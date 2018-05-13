Routt County state track and field contenders come into focus

By Joel Reichenberger STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A huge contingent of local high school track and field athletes are poised to be included in this week’s state championships, which begin Thursday in Lakewood and run through Saturday.

After the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday, the Hayden, Soroco and Steamboat Springs high school track teams have a total of 22 athletes in position to make the state field with several more likely to get a chance once the field is settled early this week.

The top 18 athletes in each event and in each division earn a spot on the starting line at JeffCo Stadium in Lakewood, a chance to compete for a state championship. As athletes are limited to four events each, relays included, and some made the top 18 in more than that and will have to withdraw from some, several spots will open up, giving several more athletes just outside that top 18 a chance still to compete.

Hayden and Soroco each have nine athletes currently in line for spots. Especially in Soroco, those athletes will all have full schedules.

The Rams nine athletes are lined up to compete in 20 individual events, plus they’re qualified in four more relays.

Mattie Rossi, Kourtney Bruner, Chloe Veilleux and Charlee Veilleux are each qualified in three individual events, and there are four girls Soroco relay teams qualified to compete, as well, the 400-, 800-, 1,600- and sprint medley relays.

Rossi has the top time in the 100 hurdles, Chloe Veilleux the second-best time in both the 800 and 1,600 and Charlee Veilleux the No. 3 time in the 300 hurdles.

On the boys side, Ben Kelley is qualified individually in four events. He has the top times in the 800 and 1,600 and the No. 2 times in the 400 and 3,200. He’ll head to state trying to defend the three state championships he won there last year, though he said earlier this season he’s unlikely to attempt to go for four titles because of the event schedule.

Grant Redmond is the No. 1 seed in the high jump, and he’ll also be competing to defend a state championship.

Other Rams in line to compete are Kendall Hood, Harrison Ashley and Schuyler Carlson.

For Hayden, Hannah Wilkie, a sophomore, has the top time in the 800, an event she won last season. She's all set to run the 400. Chris Carrouth is qualified in two events, as well. Makenna Knez,

