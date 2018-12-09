Sailors capitalize on depth, win Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out for first time in 11 years

By Leah Vann Steamboat Springs High School junior Dawson Lindquist drives to the basket against Conifer in the championship game of the Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Steamboat Springs High School. (Photo by: Leah Vann)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs made the championship game look easy.

It was one of those days where senior Mac Riniker stole the ball out of a Conifer defender’s hands, storming down court for a dunk.

It was the exhilaration of Riniker’s pass clear across the arc to junior guard Connor Hansen for a 3-point basket.

The Sailors led 19-6 by the end of the first quarter, but the Lobos stayed on pace in the second quarter to narrow the lead 26-22.

Steamboat boys basketball

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: at GoldenDec. 6-8: Steamboat Springs Shoot-OutDec. 11: at Moffat County, 7:30 p.m.Dec. 15: vs. Mead, 1:30 p.m.Jan. 3-5: at RooseveltJan. 11: at Palisade, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 12: at Rifle, 3:30 p.m.Jan. 18: vs. Battle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 19: vs. Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m.Jan. 22: vs. Eagle Valley, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 25: at Summit, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 31: vs. Rifle, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 2: vs. Palisade, 3:30 p.m.Feb. 5: at Battle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 9: at Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m.Feb. 14: at Eagle Valley, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 16: vs. Summit, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

“One thing I’m concerned about is, we had a couple lulls in the second quarter kind of coming out flat,” Steamboat Springs head coach Michael Vandahl said. “We can’t afford to do that the rest of the season.”

In the game against Colorado Academy the night before, the Sailors experienced a slump in the second and third quarters, where they only had 16 points, but held the Mustangs to 13. Steamboat Springs played the hot hand in the fourth quarter, though, putting the Mustangs to rest 20-10 in the fourth quarter for a 69-58 final score.

Today, the Sailors defense held the Lobos 12 points in the entire second half, propelling the Sailors’ momentum into a 60-34 tournament victory. It was the first time the Sailors won their own Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out in 11 years.

What makes this year’s Sailors so special is the shared contribution of every player. Although Riniker led the team with a 21-point performance, the Sailors displayed a multi-dimensional attack.

“I think that’s what makes us so difficult. We’re a pretty talented team,” Vandahl said. “We have a bunch guys as our second leading scorer, third leading scorer, and anyone can get hot anytime. We share …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today