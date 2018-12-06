Sailors hockey to honor Drew Rushton at first home game

By Leah Vann STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School hockey team will honor fourth-grader Drew Rushton on Friday during the Sailors first home game of the season against Crested Butte.

Rushton, a member of the Steamboat Stampede’s Squirt A team through the Steamboat Youth Hockey Association, died Sunday due to a pulmonary veno-occlusive disease caused by aplastic anemia.

Following the junior varsity game at 6:15 p.m, there will be a tribute to Rushton at 7:15 p.m. The varsity game will start at 7:45 p.m.

No admission will be charged.

