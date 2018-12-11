Sailors take 4th overall at Vista PEAK Bison Invitational

By Leah Vann STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs wrestling team traveled to the fourth annual Vista PEAK Bison Invitational in Aurora this weekend, finishing fourth overall with a score of 130 points out of 12 teams.

Steamboat Springs juniors Spencer Mader, Tucker Havel and John Slowey continued their undefeated streaks at the invitational.

Mader, 126, pinned all three of his opponents to take first place overall in his weight class, scoring 26 points for the team. Mader received a first-round bye, then faced Northridge’s Cary Williams, Smoky Hill’s Micah Williams and Strasburg’s Alan Guijarro to ultimately win the championship.

Havel, 132, also claimed a championship for the Sailors, scoring 22 points for the team. Havel pinned Smoky Hill’s Dylan Harmon then defeated Harrison’s Sergio Alvarado by 5-2 decision and Thornton’s Jacob Bruning by an 8-6 decision.

Slowey, 176, won his first match in the quarterfinal over Northrdige’s Israel Campa by a 3-2 decision then pinned Smoky Hills’ Daniel Gallegos and Marco Canas to claim first place overall. Slowey added 24 points to the team’s total.

Steamboat Springs sophomore Cole Moon claimed the next highest placing for the Sailors at third overall, adding 15 points to the team’s total.

The Sailors also had fourth-place performances from sophomore Mohammed Alnajdawi, …read more

