Sam Jones: Proud and grateful

As president of the Steamboat Springs Education Fund, I wanted to say how proud and grateful I am to our entire community for your support of Referendum 2B. It wasn’t just a “yes” vote, it was an unbridled, resounding, 85 percent, YES vote, and that is remarkable in the anti-tax environment of today.

By approving 2B, the Steamboat community proudly voted to reinvest in our schools for the next 10 years. Locals know that per capita, we spend infinitely more over the course of a year than any short-term visitor ever could. As such, when we self impose a sales tax of any sort, the tax becomes an honest investment.

Our high achieving schools are a solid foundation for the community members of Routt County, especially Steamboat Springs. Beyond the benefit to our children, it sets us apart from other mountain towns and sends a clear message that we more than a resort destination. We are a desirable place to raise a family, own a home, be a professional, start a business — or run one remotely — and receive an excellent education.

Of course, our schools themselves are centers for employment and economic activity. I am so proud to live in a place where the vast majority of the community values high educational standards.

I am also grateful to the many people who brought this ballot initiative forward. We did it on a bake sale budget with small donations from passionate individuals. We did it with the support of a few local businesses including Alpine Bank and Creative Bearings. We did it with countless hours of volunteer work from a small group of dedicated parents and community members, especially our superstar campaign director, Jeanne Mackowski. Thank you to everyone.

So pat yourselves on the back Steamboat Springs, you’ve made a great investment in your future with the passing of 2B.

Cheers,

Sam Jones

Steamboat Education Fund president …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today