SBT GRVL looks to diversify participation after selling out in 6 days

By Leah Vann SBT GRVL, a new cycling race set to come to Steamboat Springs in August 2019, sold out in six days. Race director Mark Satkiewicz said there will be ways for more Steamboat Springs locals, women and kids to sign up soon. (Courtesy photo)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — SBT GRVL, a new cycling race coming to Steamboat Springs on Aug. 18, 2019, sold out in six days.

The race, which offers three gravel routes through Routt County, attracted over 1,000 entries, but race director Mark Satkiewicz said he plans to implement initiatives that would allow other people to potentially race.

“We have 47 of the 50 states represented, which is incredible, and I think that’s a huge, huge thing for Steamboat,” Satkiewicz said. “I think that’s going to be the big story of this event. Everybody seemed very interested in doing this type of race. They’re extremely excited about Steamboat and Routt County, and we’re really excited to host them.”

Routt County participants are encouraged to contact [email protected] during the month of December to secure a spot in the SBT GRVL race.

Having a national presence is important for SBT GRVL because it helps promote Steamboat as a summer destination.

Of the 47 states represented in the …read more

