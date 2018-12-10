Sean Brown: DA should assist with sealing minor marijuana convictions

Recently, Steamboat Pilot & Today reported 14th Judicial District Attorney Brett Barkey, who represents Routt, Moffat, and Grand counties, has no plans to wipe clean criminal records of minor marijuana-related convictions despite other Colorado jurisdictions doing so. Barkey stated existing law provides for those convicted to seal their convictions on their own.

Yes, existing law provides for those previously convicted to seal misdemeanor marijuana conviction records, but the district attorney could assist and make the process far more simple for those in the 14th Judicial District.

For example, The Boulder Daily Camera reports Boulder’s district attorney is moving to dismiss and seal such convictions. Boulder’s district attorney plans clinics to review cases for dismissal and sealing. Plus, plans are in the works for a website to have convictions reviewed for dismissal and sealing. Barkey has announced no such plans for the 14th Judicial District.

A 2017 law provides those convicted of a misdemeanor offense for the use or possession of marijuana may petition the court to seal their criminal records if their offense would not have been a crime if committed on or after Dec. 10, 2012.

