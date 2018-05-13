Seniors invited to lunch and games at The Haven May 18 and 25

By Staff report/Steamboat Pilot & Today Seniors in the community are invited to enjoy lunch and activities May 18 and May 25 at The Haven Assisted Living Facility. Lunch starts at noon and a game will follow at 1 p.m. The activity on May 18 will be bingo. A group crossword puzzle will be the activity on May 25. The program is free, but donations will be accepted. It is hosted by The Haven Assisted Living Facility and the Routt County Council on Aging. To sign up, call 970-875-1891.

Precautions advised during tick season

Northwest Colorado Health advises precautions against ticks and tick-borne diseases during spring and summer months. Ticks are commonly found in wooded or brushy areas with tall grass. They may also inhabit rustic mountain cabins where chipmunks and other rodents may have visited. Recommendations to prevent tick bites include:

Wear light-colored long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Avoid walking through high grass and bushy areas, and sitting on logs or against trees. Use a blanket or tarp when resting or picnicking on the ground.

Use repellants labeled for ticks. If you spend a lot of time in tick habitat, consider wearing Permethrin treated clothing (never apply Permethrin to skin).

Do thorough tick checks on yourself, your children and your pets.

Ticks should be removed from skin as soon as possible. If you remove a tick from a person or a pet, wash your hands immediately. If you become ill after a tick bite or exposure to ticks, seek prompt medical attention. For more information and resources, visit coloradoticks.org.

ACT on Drugs seminar offered May 15 in Oak Creek

ACT on Drugs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating communities about substance abuse, is offering a free drug awareness seminar 6:30 to 9 p.m., May 15 at the South Routt Community Center, 227 Dodge St. in Oak Creek. The seminar will focus on addictive and psychoactive substances, both legal and illegal, available in our communities. Parents, teachers and administrators, health care providers, social workers and case workers, law enforcement personnel, judicial officials and other professionals are encouraged to attend. Dinner will be provided at 6:30 p.m. and the seminar will follow at 7 p.m.. The event is hosted by Communities that Care, a program of Northwest Colorado Health. For more information or to RSVP, go to northwestcoloradohealth.org/ctc.

Aging Well hosts Tai Chi for Arthritis classes

