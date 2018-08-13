Silver Creek Fire closes in on ranch, prompting pre-evacuation

By Bryce Martin GRANBY — Additional fire crews were requested Monday to begin setting up defensive measures at Latigo Ranch, about 17 miles northwest of the town of Kremmling, as the Silver Creek Fire begins to close in.

The popular dude ranch and cross-country skiing destination on Grand County Road 1911 is the closest group of structures to the fire. The blaze is a little more than 1 1/2 miles away from the ranch, according to Lt. Dan Mayer, of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re non-emergent right now,” said Mayer, who remained at the scene of the fire Monday afternoon. “We want to be in place just in case.”

High winds Sunday caused the fire, which has burned more than 2,000 acres of Routt National Forest in Routt and Grand counties, to break across an action point on the southern edge, just as U.S. Forest Service fire crews had reached a higher containment in that area of the fire. That prompted officials to issue a pre-evacuation notice for Latigo Ranch, meaning they should be ready in case officials order mandatory evacuations.

Smoke from the blaze dramatically increased Monday as winds continued to gust, pushing the fire toward the ranch.

A type-six engine, which is a specific engine for battling wildfires, was requested at the ranch just before 1 p.m. Monday to help begin setting up defensive measures as necessary. Crews from Kremmling Fire Department, along with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, are actively monitoring the scene as a precaution.

Mayer said it’s likely that mandatory evacuations would be put in place Monday evening if the fire continues on its current trajectory.

“We’re on high alert,” said Lisa George, co-owner of Latigo Ranch. “There’s smoke that is looming large on our horizon.”

While no mandatory evacuation orders have been made, the fire is moving toward crossing a secondary action point, which would prompt evacuations, according to Mayer. That line is a little more than a mile away from the ranch, in the middle of Red Dirt Reservoir.

“It’s getting closer,” George said. “We’re a little distressed.”

The ranch has an evacuation plan ready, and all staff members and guests have been briefed on the situation.

Officials are also keeping a close eye on the community of Old Park, which contains an estimated 200 homes. If winds change direction, the Silver Creek Fire could be pushed toward that area, according to Mayer. A pre-evacuation plan is being developed for Old Park.

Via:: Steamboat Today