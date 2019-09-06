SkyWest to pull out of Yampa Valley Regional Airport in December

United and Delta airlines will be looking to find a new ground handler after it was confirmed Friday at SkyWest will be leaving in December. SkyWest handles ground services for United, Delta and Alaska airlines in Hayden.

HAYDEN — Yampa Valley Regional Airport manager Kevin Booth confirmed Friday afternoon that SkyWest Airlines, one of two companies that is contracted to provide ground service at the airport in Hayden, will be departing in December.

“This stuff happens,” Booth said, who heard the news Thursday evening and talked to a source at SkyWest on Friday, who confirmed the news. “My understanding is that all three airlines that SkyWest handles here are all aware and are all going out seeking proposals for replacements for SkyWest.”

Booth said it’s not uncommon for companies that contract to handle the ground services for other airlines to transition. Sometimes those decisions come from the airline, and other times the ground handling company makes the change.

“Even if they just come to an end of the contract, typically the airline will go out for proposals,” Booth said. “If someone else in the low bidder then this is what happens — one transitions in and the other one transitions in.”

At the airport in Hayden, SkyWest handles the ground services for three of the airports five carries — United, Delta and Alaska airlines. G2 Secure Staff works with American and Jet Blue.

Several attempts to reach SkyWest about how local employees will be impacted were unsuccessful.

