Soroco and Hayden put rivalries aside to create Chad Jones Memorial Heart of the Warrior Award

By Leah Vann Hayden wrestler sophomore Payton Planansky takes down junior Soroco wrestler Zach Clyncke at the Soroco wrestling tournament on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Soroco High School. (Photo by: Leah Vann)OAK CREEK — The Soroco Invite wasn’t the same without Hayden head wrestling coach Chad Jones this year, but his legacy couldn’t be forgotten.

As the only wrestling tournament in Routt County, the Soroco Invite hosted a plethora of the area’s best teams, including the Soroco Rams’ cross-county rival, the Hayden Tigers.

Jones, 39, passed away on Sept. 17 from tracheitis. He had been the Tigers’ head coach since 2012, but had also wrestled for Hayden while in high school. Tigers head coach Nick Planansky, a former assistant, has taken the reigns in the program.

Soroco Invite Results

Individual Results:

Kyler Campbell, 106, Hayden, 1st

Kale Johnson, 106, Hayden, 2nd

Dylan Zimmerman, 113, Hayden, 1st

Daylon Frentress, 126, Hayden, 2nd

Wyatt Murphy, 132, Hayden, 1st

Gene Bracegirdle, 132, Soroco, 2nd

Payton Planansky, 138, Hayden, 3rd

Kane Williams, 152, Soroco, 3rd

Jace Logan, 180, Soroco, 1st

Hunter Planansky, 182, Hayden, 1st

Jesse Amrein, 182, Soroco, 2nd

Hunter Hatcher, 192, Hayden, 2nd

Tristan Singer, 220, Soroco, 2nd

Team Results:1. Hayden

2. Middle Park

3. Saratoga

4. Battle Mountain

5. Soroco

6. Rangely

7. West Grand

8. North Park

It’s been an emotional start to the season for the athletes, who grew up through Jones and Planansky’s wrestling program from the time they first took the mat to now as varsity athletes.

And, though the Rams rival the Tigers, there has always been a tight-knit bond among the two communities. Everybody knew Jones. And for those whom didn’t, or won’t in the coming years, there needed to be a way to remember the lesson he taught beyond the mat.

“We’re still all human and wrestlers at heart,” Soroco wrestling head coach Jay Whaley said. “Since this is the only home Routt County wrestling tournament, I talked to Nick and I said, ‘Hey, I want to do something to remember Chad.’”

Whaley implemented a Chad Jones Memorial Heart of the Warrior award, which gives coaches an opportunity to nominate an athlete who may or may not be the best wrestler, but exemplifies the most heart in the sport. It was Jones’ passion and fight that ultimately led to his success as a wrestler and a coach.

“Chad was an interesting fellow. Not everybody knows this, but when he was a freshman, he never won a single match,” Whaley said. “And by the time he graduated high school, he was a state champion. He exemplified …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today