Soroco expands its successful internship program

By Frances Hohl Certified nursing assistant students Charlee Veilleux, Kate Olinger, Kayla Wille and Brad Veilleux practice taking vitals during a class at Soroco High School. The rural Oak Creek school puts a special emphasis on high school students creating their own businesses or going out in the community via internships and mentorships to gain experience. (Courtesy photo)OAK CREEK — Soroco High School junior Jonathan Jerome may be only 16 but he’s been making money as a welder under the tutelage of a professional mentor.

And then there’s 17-year-old Jesse Amrein. He spent last year helping to draw plans for Chick-fil-A under a professional engineering mentor based out of Oak Creek.

The two teens are part of the small rural high school’s push to expand its internship program throughout Routt County.

“It was pretty cool they’d let me leave campus and go into an internship in town every day,” Amrein said. “I actually received some credit, and during the summer, I got to earn money.”

Most importantly, Amrein got to figure out if engineering was in his future.

“I actually learned I want to go to school for civil engineering and that I really enjoy the stuff,” Amrein added.

Amrein interned with Mountain Pine Technical Services. Owner Thorne (Ken) …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today