South Routt businesswoman looks to grow Branches in Steamboat

By John Russell South Routt entrepreneur Lora Reichley took over Branches in downtown Steamboat Springs on Oct. 25. The owner of Last Call Floral and Events in Oak Creek is hoping to make the Steamboat store blossom. (Photo by John F. Russell)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — South Routt entrepreneur Lora Reichley has built a strong following as a Routt County event planner and owner of Last Call Floral and Events in Oak Creek.

Now she is hoping to capture that same energy at Branches, 624 Lincoln Ave., which she recently purchased in downtown Steamboat Springs. Reichley plans to maintain both stores and combine efforts to offer more to her customers, new and old.

“It’s really been a home décor store, but I’m kind of putting a little bit of a boutique touch into it,” Reichley said. “I want it to stay affordable. I want everybody to be able to walk in and find something for a reasonable price.

“Molly Martin, she is the one that I bought the business from, had this place set up so great. I really did walk in and think this is such a cute shop, and it has reasonable prices. Being able to walk into a business and turn the key is amazing. It’s been a really great transition.”

Reichley said she fell in love with the store and what it had to offer while hanging out in Steamboat earlier this year.

“My kids go to Steamboat Springs schools, and I happened to be killing time between school and other activities,” Reichley said. “As I was walking around, I saw the companies and vendors that she uses and purchases from that I really like and use myself — or have wanted to. I could see myself in here. I think it suits me.”

Currently, the store offers a wide range of home décor items, including some furniture and a lot of artwork. The store also offers lotion and perfume lines, clothing, jewelry, blankets, pillow and vases.

In the future, Reichley said customers will be able to find silk arrangements, silk flowers and some daily fresh-cut flowers including bouquets.

“We will have some daily cuts that are reasonably priced and some premade bouquets,” Reichley said. “Most of our floral work will take place at Last Call, and we will bring things over.”

Reichley’s background as a wedding planner goes back to her start in Steamboat more than a decade ago. It also led to her interest in flowers.

