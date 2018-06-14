Spoke Talk: If spokes could talk

By Chris Rhodes/For Steamboat Pilot & Today If the spokes on your bike could talk what would they say?

Some people could come up with a poetic hymn, words of encouragement, or a detailed account of crashes — but for me personally, they wouldn’t say a thing.

Riding a bike in the woods can be one of the most important parts of your day. This activity creates a respite from life’s stress, problems and distractions. There is a level of freedom that can only be achieved by shutting down your brain and focusing on the moment. It is when you find this moment of zen that you may find yourself getting addicted to the ride and the peace that it can bring into your chaotic life.

This order of silence can be therapeutic and ultimately lead you into a deeper understanding of what is bothering you, what is important to you or simply cause pure relaxation without attempting to relax. It may also lead you to buying a new bike to improve your experience, to start scheduling rides as often as business meetings or meeting people with similar interests and mindsets. Mountain biking can become a personal sanctuary.

Most times I find myself riding alone because a small window of opportunity arrives, and I must take it. Sometimes I circle the trailhead for a few extra minutes and find a familiar face to join my ride. The beauty of racing bikes is that you fall into a deeper trance and end up meeting people who are also willing to push themselves past their comfort level. Any of these scenarios can bring you closer to connecting with yourself or create an unspoken bond with a new friend.

The Routt County Riders board seems to gather these personalities. I’ve been a member of RCR for the past five years, but I became a board member in December 2017. What I’ve come to realize is how important cycling is to each board member; they are truly passionate.

It is overwhelming how much planning, research and perseverance it takes to put new trails on the map. The logistics behind the scenes are extremely complicated when it comes to funding, approving and building a trail.

I personally would like to thank all the active members of the board for their efforts and congratulate Kelly Northcutt in her role as the first executive director. RCR has new blood and is rebranding to more successfully advocate for all forms of cycling

Via:: Steamboat Today