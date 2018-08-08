‘Stand for Our Land’ rally set to be held Friday in Steamboat

A coalition of Steamboat Springs residents and organizations concerned about the current administration’s public land use priorities is hosting a “Stand for Our Land” rally at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 on Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue next to the Historic Routt County Courthouse. The rally coincides with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s visit to Steamboat.

A diverse group of speakers will address the rally, focusing on public lands from the viewpoints of outdoor recreation, winter sports sustainability, agriculture, heritage, indigenous sovereignty and legislation.

Lyla June Johnston, poet, musician and activist of Navajo and Cheyenne lineages, will offer a benediction and spoken word performance. The outdoor recreation industry will be represented by Peter Hall, founder of Hala Gear, and Molly Cuffe, director of global communications for Smartwool. Jonah Lotz of Fetcher Ranch will speak on public lands and agriculture.

Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan and State Rep. Dylan Roberts will speak about local and state economic impacts and legislative measures. Olympic gold medalist Deb Armstrong will talk about Steamboat’s unique winter sports heritage and the important role that public lands play in keeping that tradition alive.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs highlighting what public lands mean to them. The first 200 attendees will receive a free “Stand for Our Land” T-shirt. For more information, go to the rally Facebook page at https://goo.gl/khsQYe.

Routt County Road 56 closed for 2 miles beginning Aug. 13

Beginning Monday, Aug. 13, Routt County Road 56 will close two miles east of the intersection of C.R. 76 due to bridge replacement. All roadway user traffic will be restricted in this area. The closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Roadway users are advised to avoid the area and access C.R. 56 via CR 80. The work is part of Routt County’s annual bridge maintenance/replacement program. Visit co.routt.co.us/198/public-works for more information.

Steamboat gondola to be closed for private event Friday

The Steamboat gondola will be closed for a private event on Friday, Aug. 10. The closure includes hiking and biking access, starting at 4 p.m.

The Steamboat Bike Park will also close at 4 p.m. All base area activities, including The Land Up, Taco Beast and Family Fun Happy Hour, will continue as scheduled. To make up for the closure, the gondola and Steamboat Bike Park will be open for twilight biking until 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11.

Charity event benefits STARS, United Way

The Routt County Charity Hoedown …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today