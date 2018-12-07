Steamboat bartender is finalist in ‘Legends of Bartending’ competition in Denver

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Mark Stanford, beverage director for Truffle Pig and Carl’s Tavern, was recently selected as a finalist in the Herradura Tequila “Legends of Bartending” competition in Denver.

Competing head to head with the biggest names down there, he was picked to compete as a semifinalist in the HeavenHill Distillery “America’s Best Bartender ” competition, which will be held March 25 in Denver.

These regional competitions feature only six competitors and include big names in bartending like Death & Co, Nomad and Dead Rabbit. …read more

