Steamboat firefighters battling house fire in Brooklyn neighborhood

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters are responding to a house fire on Spar Street in Steamboat’s historic Brooklyn neighborhood. (Photo by Matt Stensland)Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a structure fire on Spar Street in Steamboat’s historic Brooklyn neighborhood, where smoke was seen billowing from a home.

The call came in shortly before 10 a.m., and the fire was extinguished by about 10:20 a.m., according to police scanner traffic. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today