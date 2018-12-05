Steamboat gravel race opens registration

By Leah Vann Steamboat Springs will host its first gravel cycling race, SBT GRVL, in August 2019, welcoming bikers from all over the country. (Courtesy photo by Mark Satkiewicz)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs’ first-ever gravel cycling race, slated for August 2019, has opened its registration online.

Riders are invited to push their abilities on three course distances ranging from 37 miles to 141 miles. Those seeking the ultimate challenge can saddle up to 9,000 feet of climbing on the Black 141-mile race course, destined to become a sought after title for endurance gravel pros. The Blue course is a “best-of-Steamboat” experience wrapped up in 100 miles and the Green course is a 37-mile introduction to the area’s unrivaled gravel roads.

The black course registration costs $200, blue costs $150 and green $75.

Those interested can register at sbtgrvl.com/registration.

