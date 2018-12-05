Steamboat Mountain School host events for prospective students

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Mountain School is inviting seventh- to 11th-graders and their parents to attend an open house from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12.

The event will include coffee, the opportunity to meet current parents and addresses from several school administrators, including Head of School Meg Morse, Director of Admission Pearson Alspach and Director of Outdoor and Global Studies Margi Missling-Root.

Campus tours and classroom visits also will be offered, and the morning will end with lunch. Students who plan to attend the event should RSVP to [email protected] …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today