Steamboat named among ‘Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA’

By The Denver Post DENVER — Coloradans won’t be surprised that two of the top three “Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA” are in our state.

Telluride came out on top of the U.S. News 2018-19 ranking of more than 700 towns with populations of less than 50,000. Number three on the list is Steamboat Springs. Mountain towns rose above all other types of destinations on the list with Jackson Hole, Wyoming, coming in second. Sedona, Arizona, and Lake Tahoe, California, rounded out the top five.

Best Small Towns

1. Telluride, Colorado

2. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

3. Steamboat Springs, Colorado

4. Sedona, Arizona

5. Lake Tahoe, California

The rankings were based on a combination of travelers’ opinions and editor analysis. U.S. News editors score individual destinations based on 10 categories: sights, culture, people, food, family, nightlife, adventure, romance, value and accessibility.

Steamboat Springs is known for the people who call it home and its cowboy culture.

“One of the great things about Steamboat is that real people live there,” said Katie Noelck, a Fort Collins resident whose proximity to the resort town makes Steamboat her family’s go-to vacation spot. “They are families that have been part of the place for generations.”

View the full story at DenverPost.com. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today