Steamboat outdoor enthusiasts can get geared up for a cause

By Audrey Dwyer STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As many avid outdoor enthusiasts know, gear is a necessity.

But sometimes, the abundance of gear collects dust — one pair of skis leads to the next year’s touring skis or maybe an upgraded powder ski, one climbing harness leads to three, then there’s the backpacking, biking and hiking must-haves. The list grows.

Devoted athletes and outdoor gear junkies, rejoice. There’s a swap this week right up that bargain-hunting alley.

Katie Berning, volunteer ambassador for the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, wanted to create an event to share that dusty gear and benefit the trail systems in the area.

Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the “Get your Butt in Gear” swap will be held at Townies, 1744 Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs, for attendees to buy, sell and trade used gear with other outdoor adventurers. There will also be giveaways from Ski Haus, Point 6, Townies and more.

“To keep the trails open and growing, I chose to volunteer my time to share this with others so they can experience their own form of empowerment and healing,” Berning said. “I’m particularly excited about the upcoming gear swap, because it combines so many of my favorite things: sharing, recycling, gear and donating to trails.”

The event, which benefits the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, will cost $5 to swap, buy or trade items in a loose format where items will be displayed on various tables.

“One person’s trash is another’s treasure,” said Helen Beall, Yampa Valley Community Foundation marketing manager. “Anything is fair game that has to do with getting outdoors and soft goods.”

Soft goods, Beall said, could be anything like bike polo gear to rock climbing gear buried in the garage and something someone doesn’t use often.

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, managed by the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, was created in 2015. It ensures non-motorized trails in Routt and Moffat counties are safe and accessible to users now and in the future.

The endowment funds maintenance such as controlling erosion on trails and clearing away safety hazards. The group’s goal is to raise $1 million to $1.5 million in the next 10 years.

Donations of any size will be accepted at the event. For more information or to donate to the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, visit yvcf.org/trails or call Helen Beall at 970-879-8632.

