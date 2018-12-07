Steamboat sails over the Warriors in home tournament opener

By Leah Vann Sailors senior Mac Riniker drives to the basket against Frederick in the first game of the Steamboat Springs Shoot-Out on Thursday, Dec. 6 at Steamboat Springs High School. (Photo by: Leah Vann)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs senior Aden Knaus opened the game with a 3-pointer.

The Steamboat Springs Sailors had won the opening tip against Frederick, taking the ball down court. Knaus launched a line drive from the outer left edge of the court and lifted the crowd to its feet as the 3-pointer smoothly brushed the net.

It was just one of the eight 3-pointers the Sailors would make that night, propelling them to a 78-48 victory over the Warriors.

Steamboat boys basketball

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: at GoldenDec. 6-8: Steamboat Springs Shoot-OutDec. 11: at Moffat County, 7:30 p.m.Dec. 15: vs. Mead, 1:30 p.m.Jan. 3-5: at RooseveltJan. 11: at Palisade, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 12: at Rifle, 3:30 p.m.Jan. 18: vs. Battle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 19: vs. Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m.Jan. 22: vs. Eagle Valley, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 25: at Summit, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 31: vs. Rifle, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 2: vs. Palisade, 3:30 p.m.Feb. 5: at Battle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 9: at Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m.Feb. 14: at Eagle Valley, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 16: vs. Summit, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

Frederick took a while to get the ball rolling. The Sailors caught seemingly every rebound, totaling 47, and 17 of those would be on offense. Sailors senior Mac Riniker finished the game with 13 rebounds, while senior Tyler Doyne followed with 11.

“The offensive rebounding was really big,” head coach Michael Vandahl said. “We’ve really been stressing how that could be a strength for us.”

The shots were falling perfectly, and Riniker led the charge with 30 points on the night. Doyne had 16 and Knaus 11. Both Riniker and Doyne finished the night with double-double performances.

“Really pleased with how we moved it and how we shared it,” Vandahl said. “There were a lot of guys with 3-point shots, but I was really pleased with how we attacked the zone, attacked the rim and went right at them.”

But it was the little things that made those points possible.

Riniker, although the top scorer, shined on defense. He had 13 rebounds and three steals.

Early in the first quarter, Riniker intercepted a pass downcourt off a Frederick rebound, then turned around to knock in a layup. When the Warriors regained possession, Riniker stayed behind in the press, intercepting the pass inbounds and bouncing in …read more

