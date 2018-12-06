Steamboat Shootout to host competitive basketball weekend

By Leah Vann Steamboat Springs junior Maxim Fullerton shoots the ball in a game of knockout at practice on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Steamboat Springs High School. The Sailors host their annual Steamboat Shootout this weekend. (Photo by Leah Vann)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The annual Steamboat Shootout high school basketball tournament kicks off Thursday at Steamboat Springs High School.

The tournament, which fields both boys and girls teams, hosts some of the top teams in Colorado and will run through Saturday, Dec. 8.

“Everybody’s good in this tournament; there are really no cupcake games,” Steamboat Springs boys head coach Michael Vandahl said. “Teams really like to come up here. People are constantly trying to get into this tournament.”

Steamboat boys basketball

Nov. 29-Dec. 1: at GoldenDec. 6-8: Steamboat Springs Shoot-OutDec. 11: at Moffat County, 7:30 p.m.Dec. 15: vs. Mead, 1:30 p.m.Jan. 3-5: at RooseveltJan. 11: at Palisade, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 12: at Rifle, 3:30 p.m.Jan. 18: vs. Battle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 19: vs. Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m.Jan. 22: vs. Eagle Valley, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 25: at Summit, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 31: vs. Rifle, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 2: vs. Palisade, 3:30 p.m.Feb. 5: at Battle Mountain, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 9: at Glenwood Springs, 3:30 p.m.Feb. 14: at Eagle Valley, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 16: vs. Summit, 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m.

This year, the boys tournament will host Colorado Academy, which is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, as well as Colorado Academy, Conifer, Northridge, Woodland Park, Eagle Valley, Frederick and Roosevelt, the team the Sailors lost to in the tournament championship last year.

Frederick, which stands just behind the No. 15 Sailors in the Class 4A RPI standings at No. 16, plays in a highly competitive league. The Sailors will open up the competition against the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Last week, the Sailors went 2-1 at the Preview Classic in Golden. After dropping their first game to Centaurus, 45-34, the Sailors rallied for a 64-47 victory over D’Evelyn and an overtime victory over Sierra 61-59.

“I was actually kind of glad that happened, because we learned a valuable lesson and came out really well, ” Vandahl said. “We were tied together as a fist the next two games.”

One of the most notable players was senior Mac Riniker, who shot 69 percent from the field for 60 points on the weekend. But Vandahl said seniors Aden Knaus and Tyler Doyne have also stepped up.

“Tyler doesn’t care if he scores or not,” Vandahl said. “But he’s always a really …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today