Steamboat snowpack looks healthy at 132 percent of average as winter digs in

By Matt Stensland Sleeping Giant makes the perfect backdrop for a busy downtown Steamboat Springs on Friday afternoon. (Photo by John F. Russell)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — With a good amount of early season snowfall, the Colorado snowpack, including the snowpack around Steamboat Springs, is looking strong after a summer plagued by drought.

They Yampa and White River Basin watershed had a snowpack that was 132 percent of average Friday.

The Tower snow measuring station at 10,500 feet on Buffalo Pass measured a snow depth of 52 inches with the equivalent of 14.8 inches of water.

Weather

Keep up with the conditions:

• Find the latest forecast and recent weather stories here.

• View Steamboat webcams here.

• Find information from the National Weather Service, including storm warnings and advisories at wrh.noaa.gov

• The Colorado Department of Transportation provides road conditions, closures and traffic cameras at cotrip.org.

• For travel information by phone, call 511 (in Colorado) or dial 303-639-1111.

• Find information about avalanche danger and conditions from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

• For flight information, visit flightview.com/traveltools.

Colorado meteorologist and ski enthusiast Joel Gratz, who runs the website OpenSnow.com, has been monitoring the snowpack across the state.

He noted the average snowpack for the four zones in Colorado can be misleading because snow amounts can vary immensely within the zones and at various ski areas.

The average for Colorado’s southern zones are 15 to 20 percent below average, but specific snow-measuring sites provide a different picture. For example, snow-measuring sites near Silverton and Telluride ski resorts in southern Colorado showed snowpacks at 102 percent of average.

“There is significant variation in the snowpack within each region, and looking at the details of some southern mountains areas show that snowpack is much closer to the average than the simple basin-wide graphic suggests,” Gratz wrote.

As of Friday morning, with three inches of new snow in the past 24-hour period, Steamboat Resort had received 79 inches of snow this season. There are now 147 trails open served by 13 lifts.

Mike Weissbluth, a meteorologist based in Steamboat who runs the website SnowAlarm.com, was calling for some possible light snow showers this weekend.

“The moisture is forecast to be mostly gone by Sunday for a nice day before a transient ridge moves over the West early in the workweek, bringing the sunniest day on Monday with notable higher-elevation warming,” Weissbluth wrote.

High temperatures for the weekend were expected to be in the mid-30s.

A weather system approaching the West Coast brings an uncertain forecast in …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today