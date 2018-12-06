Steamboat Springs’ Spencer Mader wins both duals at Moffat County Invite

By Leah Vann Steamboat Springs wrestler Mohammed Alnejdawi, 138, wrestles at the Moffat County invite on Tuesday, Dec. 4. (Photo by:Andy Bockelman/ Craig Press)STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs High School wrestling team competed at the Moffat County Invite on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

The Sailors went 1-3 in the dual against Moffat County.

Spencer Mader, weighing in at 126, pinned his opponent in 3 minutes, 34 seconds. Mohammed Alnejdawi, 138, lost by fall in 4:42. Caleb Reynolds, 145, lost on a technical fall by a 21-2 margin. Ivan Reynolds, 160, lost by a close 6-5 decision.

But the Sailors found more success against Coal Ridge.

Mader continued his streak, pinning his opponent at 1:22. Adalia George, 138, lost by fall at 3:45. Ivan Reynolds and Nathanial Ponce would both pin their opponents within the first period.

