Steamboat swim team qualifies 9 for state after 4th-place finish at Western Slope championships

By Leah Vann STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Swim Team qualified nine girls for two state competitions.

Grace Schoen and Lauren Fullerton will travel to Thornton for the Colorado Long Course State Championships from Friday through Sunday. Schoen will compete in the 50-meter freestyle and the 200-meter breaststroke while Fullerton will compete in the 100- and 200-meter breaststroke. Both will compete in the 14 and younger division.

A group of swimmers also will travel to the Air Force Academy from July 27 to 29. Zoe Anfang and Ivy Ladrow will compete in multiple events for the 10 and younger division. Kelsey Bryant, Grace O’Reilly, Amanda Dietrich, Ashley Anfang and Sophie Flam will compete in multiple events in the 12 and younger divisions.

The girls are coming off a competitive weekend at the Western Slope League Championship in Grand Junction, where Steamboat earned six individual victories and a fourth-place team finish out of 18 teams.

Zoe Anfang won the 50- and 100-meter breaststroke in the 10 and younger division while Ashley Anfang won the 100-meter fly in the 12 and younger division. Bryant won the 50-meter freestyle in the 12 and younger division while Ladrow won the same event in the 10 and younger division. Dietrich took home the 12 and younger 200-meter breaststroke victory.

