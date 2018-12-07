Steamboat tops GoFundMe list of most generous cities across country

By John Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Thursday, GoFundMe announced that Steamboat Springs had topped the list of America’s most generous cities — something most folks living in our mountain town already knew.

“Steamboat Springs is the most generous city as determined by donations per capita from donors in the Steamboat Springs zip code,” wrote Lisa Hurwitz, communications manager with CrowdRise by GoFundMe. “It is not connected with where the campaign is based.”

At a glance

Most giving cities:

1. Steamboat Springs

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Redding, California

4. Tallahassee, Florida

5. Midland, Texas

6. Tucson, Arizona

7. Bend, Oregon

8. Gainesville, Florida

9. Las Vegas

10. Lincoln, Nebraska

When all the data was crunched this year, the residents of Steamboat topped the list, followed by Washington, D.C.; Redding, California; Tallahassee, Florida; Midland, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; Bend, Oregon; Gainesville, Florida; Las Vegas; and Lincoln, Neb.

Alaska was the top state followed by Massachusetts and then Colorado.

The announcement came as part of the annual Year in Giving report for GoFundMe. The release highlights date, top fundraisers, trends and the most inspirational movements that took place on the social fundraising platform in the past year.

Among the campaigns that Steamboat supported were a fund helping Matt and Sara Gorevan with their dream of adopting a child, supporting a young girl’s quest to attend the Perry Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp, keeping open the doors of the beloved community thrift store Bargain Barn, and coming to the rescue of Lisa Suzanski and Robbie Jones after their home caught fire earlier this year.

Hurwitz said the keys to successful campaigns included strong storytelling, donor updates, community engagement and transparency.

“Steamboat is a true community that takes care of each other when times are tough,” said Emily Beyer, community impact manager at Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

