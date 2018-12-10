Steamboat Yule Log Hunt begins; find clues here

The 3-foot-long, 50-pound log will be hidden somewhere in Steamboat Springs.Clue No. 1

A western scene, a historic ride.Skis on board, horseman at her side.A symbol of the time, world renown.Preserved for its history and the town.

Rules

The 2018 Yule Log Hunt begins at the 2017 hiding spot: the More Barn in Barn Village on Pine Grove Road.

A new clue will be released each weekday for up to 10 days, unless the log is found sooner.

The clues will take hunters on a path toward the log’s hiding place but do not describe the actual spot until the final clues of the hunt.

The log will be placed in its hiding spot after Clue No. 6.

When the log is found, the winner should call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214.

The log must be brought to the Tread of Pioneers Museum to claim the $150 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift card prize.

Via:: Steamboat Today