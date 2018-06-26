Steven Hofman: When it comes to handling government data the media and Trump have a few things in common

By Steven Hofman STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — As a former assistant secretary of labor who was responsible for putting out many press releases on embargoed economic statistics, I won’t defend President Trump’s early tweet reference to last month’s employment numbers. With the June numbers release just days away, I hope this is his first and last time.

But I would also note that when it comes to the handling of government economic data, the media has less than a stellar record. A little history makes this point.

When I took office in July 1991, the process for releasing economic data had long been in place. Unfortunately, it was rife with the possibility of abuse. Take the monthly employment report, the subject of President Trump’s recent tweet. Here is how the process worked.

Each first Friday of the month, reporters would gather in and around the Labor Department’s Office of Public Affairs, and at 8 a.m. be given an embargoed copy of the monthly employment report. The embargo on such releases was set at precisely 8:30 a.m., not a second before.

Any story issued prior to the release time was deemed a serious violation of release rules and indeed when such early releases occurred, as they infrequently did, they were subject to a department investigation and possible sanctions against the violating media organization. Reporters used the 30 minutes between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to prepare their stories on the report.

There was one rather serious problem with this process. Reporters were not prevented from calling outside of the department during the embargoed period to get expert analysis for their stories of what the data meant in terms of the economy, market reaction or whatever. In effect, reporters were able to share the embargoed information with people, be they economists, Wall Street analysts and corporate executives among others who were not subject to the embargo rules, allowing tens and perhaps hundreds of non-governmental individuals to have advance word of the employment report prior to the 8:30 a.m. release time.

No one in the government knew who these people were. No one knew if any of these people were telling their friends, co-workers, or relatives about the data. And there was no way to monitor whether trading occurred informed by this advance or insider information.

This was brought to the attention of my boss, Secretary of Labor Lynn Martin. She recognized this as the problem it was and convened immediately a department review …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today