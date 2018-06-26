Strange conversation: The Record for Monday, June 25, 2018

Monday, June 25, 2018

1:42 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear in the 1300 block of Athens Plaza. A caller reported a large bear was treed in front of a home and was making noises that “sounded aggressive.” Officers advised the person to leave the bear in the tree.

5:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an irate customer inside a cellphone store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man in the first block of Balsam Court. He left the area.

7:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a confrontation between a restaurant owner and a fired employee.

9:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in trash in the 3000 block of Après Ski Way.

9:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a restaurant in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. A bartended overhead part of a conversation a couple was having. The people were saying strange things and pointing at people.

9:34 p.m. Officers were called to a report of vandalism at Sixth Street and Lincoln Avenue. Juveniles punched a side mirror on an Uber vehicle. It was not damaged.

10:05 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a golf cart accident involving juveniles on Anglers Drive. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today