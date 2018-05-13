Sunday morning bear attack investigated in Grand Junction

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a bear attack on a child in Grand Junction that occurred Sunday. The victim’s mother told CPW officers she heard screaming at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a black bear dragging her five-year-old daughter. The bear dropped the girl when her mother began screaming at the animal. The victim is at St. Mary’s hospital with serious injuries.

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers investigate the incident and search for the animal, residents are reminded to take the following precautions to reduce human confrontations with bears.

Secure all outdoor trash receptacles.

Keep pet food indoors.

Do not leave food outdoors or in cars overnight.

Immediately report any bear sightings in any residential area.

Ute culturally modified trees discussed at free library talk

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps and Bud Werner Memorial Library present an evening with historian, author and artist John Wesley Anderson talking about his book, “Ute Indian Prayer Trees of the Pikes Peak Region,” at 6:30 p.m. today in Library Hall.

Anderson focuses on the culture and history of the indigenous Ute, including sacred living artifacts they left behind from 150 to 400 years ago in the form of “culturally modified trees.” These trees can still be found across the region in large numbers.

Anderson describes their history, meaning and what characteristics to search for and where to search for these sacred markers around a regions known to the Ute as “the Shining Mountains.” Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information.

Free landlord-tenant clinic held at local Methodist church today

The 14th Judicial District will host two free landlord-tenant clinics from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today and May 21 at Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church, 736 Oak St.

The first presentation will cover written lease agreements for tenants, landlords and roommates, security deposits and how to avoid eviction. The second part will focus on giving notice to end a tenancy, security deposits and the eviction process. Professional interpreters will be available.

Call Jennifer Wright at 970-870-2329 for more information.

ACT on Drugs seminar slated to be held Tuesday in Oak Creek

ACT on Drugs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating communities about substance abuse, is offering a free drug awareness seminar from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 at the South Routt Community Center, 227 Dodge St. in Oak Creek. The seminar will focus on addictive and psychoactive substances, both legal and illegal, that are available in local communities.

Parents, teachers and administrators, health care providers, social workers …read more

