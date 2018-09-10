Super Seniors: Win and Elaine Dermody

Elaine and Win DermodyEditor’s note: The Steamboat Pilot & Today asked readers to tell us about their favorite seniors over the age of 75 and then we asked these Super Seniors to share their secrets to living a long and healthy life.

Win and Elaine Dermody

Ages: 80 and 83, respectively

Super powers: Elaine and Win Dermody are very active volunteers in the community. They are both involved with Friends of the Wilderness, a group Elaine founded. They hike, clean up trails, travel the world, play mahjongg, snowshoe, entertain guests for dinner, attend parties and love spending time with their family and grandchildren. To celebrate his 80th birthday, Win power-walked the full Steamboat Marathon.

What is your secret to living a long and healthy life?

“Eating a healthy diet, getting varied exercise and participating in stress-reducing activities as well as getting enough sleep are all important factors in my life. I’m not perfect, and I settle for what I call moving in the right direction. I’ve sat in my car talking myself into going through the gym door when I didn’t want to and lectured myself on eating less desserts at the next social gathering. I think my thoughts, my beliefs and family love are as important as my lifestyle. Nature feeds my soul and contributes so much to my wellbeing, happiness and longevity. Another source at the top of my list is my love of and from my family, which includes my wonderful husband as well as close friends.” — Elaine Dermody

“Looking back on my life, it seems I have been pretty much in sync with the nine Blue Zone factors from a very early age — a strong, faith-based background, an interest in many different school activities and, of course, the strong feeling of belonging when you are a three-sport athlete. Serving in the Army was a strong motivator to live a better, well-rounded life. I was very fortunate in my business career, and now volunteering has been my way to ‘pay back’ for my good fortune. Twenty-five years working in the outdoors as a volunteer for the U.S. Forest Service has been the highlight. If I …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today