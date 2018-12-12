Suspected car thief dies following officer-involved shooting near Rangely

By Craig Daily Press RANGELY — A suspect in a reported vehicle theft was killed Monday night in a shooting with law enforcement in Rio Blanco County.

Rangely Police Department and Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office officials located the reported stolen vehicle, and shots were fired when officers attempted to apprehend the suspects at Colorado Highways 64 and 139 in Rangely, according to a news release from the 9th Judicial District.

One of the suspects was shot during the incident and was later pronounced dead. No law enforcement officials were injured, according to the release.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation will work with the 9th Judicial District Critical Incident Team to investigate.

The identity of the suspects and law enforcement officers were not released.

