Suspicious taxi: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018

Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018

12:15 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District EMS responded to a reported overdose in the 43500 block of McGuire Lane in Hayden.

10:05 a.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a grocery store in Central Park Plaza. A person took $60 worth of merchandise and received a municipal citation for theft.

2:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment at Rita Valentine Park. A drunken man was making inappropriate comments to women at the park.

4:50 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of West Oak Street in Oak Creek.

6:43 p.m. Deputies were called to a reported disturbance in the 400 block of Willow Bend in Oak Creek.

7:35 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious black Ford driving back and forth on 13th Street. It was a taxi.

7:57 p.m. Deputies were called to a suspicious incident in the 33600 block of Routt County Road 14 near Steamboat.

11:39 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue EMS responded to a reported overdose in the 500 block of Larimer Street.

11:49 p.m. Officers received a report of threats in the 1500 block of Shadow Run …read more

