Swift foundation awards over $6K in grants to Routt County organizations

By Lisa Schlichtman The Bessie Minor Swift Foundation, formed by the owners and founder of Swift Communications and owner of Steamboat Pilot & Today, has announced that it will be awarding $6,891 in grants to Routt County nonprofits in 2018.

The foundation awards grants to programs that promote literacy, reading and writing skills, as well as programs that focus on languages, sciences and interdisciplinary areas. Since 2008, more than $530,000 has been awarded to dersering organizations in the communities where Swift Communications conducts business.

This year, $80,986 was awarded to 36 different organizations. Routt County grant awards were as follows.

• North Routt Community Charter School, Clark, $286

Grant funds will be used to support a new Framing Your Thoughts curriculum, which will be used for students who struggle with literacy, often those with dyslexia. Using a free instructional webinar all teachers will be trained in the curriculum, which uses color coding and movement to help teach writing. Practice books, a sentence structure guide and other supporting materials will be purchased with the grant money to serve an estimated 340 children.

• Horizons Specialized Services, Steamboat Springs, $2,071

The grant will be used to purchase items for an early intervention program to help develop speech and language skills for children, age birth to 3, with intellectual or developmental delays or disabilities. Puzzles, books, games, paints, a weighted compression vest and lap pad will be purchased with the goal of serving 47 children in the community.

• Hayden School District, $2,870

Grant funds will be used to purchase licenses to the Lexia curriculum for fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms, which will used to work on improving insufficient academic proficiency at Hayden Elementary School. According to the application, students face a high rate of financial distress in the community, and the Lexia will be used to notify teachers when students need support or interventions with specific concepts. The program will also allow students to log in at home or at the library.

• Hayden Valley Elementary School, $1,664

Grant funds will be used to purchase multiple copies of “Science Comics” and “Max Axiom Science Comics” to help students who struggle as readers to have access to science content using a student-friendly, high-interest, low-readability resources. The comics allow struggling and reluctant readers to successfully understand difficult science concept.

Applications for next year’s round of grant funding will be accepted starting Jan. 1, 2019, with a deadline of Feb. 15, 2019. Visit bessieminorswift.org for more information.

