The Longevity Project, Part 2: Move often and eat more plants

By Kari Dequine Harden Editor’s note: This is the second installment in a four-part series on aging in Routt County with a focus on the Blue Zone principles for living a long and healthy life.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Don Gore, 87, plans to continue working as a Steamboat Resort ski instructor at least until he is 100, and he hopes to be skiing even longer.

There’s a man on the East Coast who is still skiing at 104, Gore has heard, and he’s determined to beat that record.

At a glance

Nine healthy lifestyle habits shared by people who’ve lived the longest.

Move naturally: The world’s longest-living people don’t have mechanical conveniences for house and yard work.

Purpose: Knowing your sense of purpose is worth up to seven years of extra life expectancy.

Down shift: Stress leads to chronic inflammation, associated with every major age-related disease.

80 percent rule: Stop eating when your stomach is 80 percent full. Eat your smallest meal in the late afternoon or early evening, and then don’t eat for the rest of the day.

Plant slant: Beans are the cornerstone of most centenarian diets.

Wine at 5: Moderate drinkers outlive non-drinkers. Drink one to two glasses per day with friends and/or with food.

Belong: Research shows that attending faith-based services four times per month will add 4 to 14 years of life expectancy.

Loved ones first: Successful centenarians put their families first.

Right tribe: The social networks of long-living people have favorably shaped their health behaviors.

Since Gore first tried skiing in 1955, it’s all he ever wanted to do. He’s been working full-time on the mountain for 28 years, after moving here from a ski resort in Washington where he worked for 25 years.

Gore loves sharing his passion for skiing by teaching others. He can teach any level but specializes in adult beginners. And if anyone thinks they are too old to learn or too old to ski, “Tell them to ask for Don Gore,” he advises.

During peak season, Gore works seven days a week. When he has free time, he skis, enjoying all terrain, but especially bumps and trees.

“I can’t stop,” he said. “Ever. The thrill stays. I love the challenge. It’s between the hill and myself — not trying to conquer the mountain but working with the mountain.”

To maximize his skiing aptitude, Gore lifts weights three times a week and jogs regularly.

It's not unusual to see Yampa Valley residents into their 80s, and even 90s, swimming, skiing, playing tennis and

