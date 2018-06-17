Thoughtful Parenting: 6 ways to get your kids to sleep

By Meghan Holpuch/For Steamboat Pilot & Today Ever had that moment where you are like “time to get out the Benadryl again” because your kid refuses to go to sleep? You are not alone. Twenty to 30 percent of young children in the U.S. experience sleep problems. As parents, we need to start exploring the reasons our kids are not falling or staying asleep so we do not result to drugging our kids because it certainly is not fixing the problem, just putting a bandage on it.

Sleep is a time of mental and physical restoration. No sleep means no restoration of our nerves and all cells in our body. Sleep is so pivotal in children’s lives; it affects their schooling, relationships, focus, health, mood and more. If a child is not getting the appropriate sleep they need then we start to see symptoms such as poor school performance, emotional irregularities, more frequent illnesses and poor recovery, and even poor growth.

Lack of sleep in childhood is linked to cardiovascular disease, autoimmune diseases, depression, anxiety, cancer and more in adulthood so what we do now for our kids is only going to make their lives, and our lives, that much easier in the future.

The following are six things each family should start exploring and discussing to really figure out why our kids are not getting to sleep.

Routine: This is No. 1 on your list. Kids thrive off of routine and if you are not consistent with it, their sleep will not be consistent. Eat dinner, do bath time, brush teeth and read books at the same time each night. When our kids and their bodies understand the routine, they are less likely to be resistant.

Diet: Dinners should be at least two hours before lights out and packed full of nutrients so they can have that time to digest their food and get good sleep through the night.

Nutrition: Avoid high carbohydrate meals such as pasta, bread and sweets. When we are feeding them sugar, expect a sugar rush and crash. If your child is a picky eater or is going through a “I only eat yellow things” consider a multivitamin with B vitamins. B vitamins are needed for the synthesis of serotonin and melatonin — hormones we naturally produce that help us sleep.

Screens, tablets, video games: Screens, tablets and video games should not be used at least one hour before bedtime, or not at all. Screens are stimulating

