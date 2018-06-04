Tom Ross to headline Coffee and a Newspaper on Wednesday

Veteran journalist Tom Ross, who is retiring from the Steamboat Pilot & Today at the end of June, will be the featured speaker at the next Coffee and a Newspaper, which will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 6 at the newspaper, 1901 Curve Plaza. He will share stories from four decades of covering the news of Routt County and answer questions. The event is free and open to the public. Coffee and pastries will be served.

Sundance doc set to screen at library

Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free preview of the new documentary film “The Worker’s Cup” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6 in Library Hall. This film by Adam Sobel was a Grand Jury Prize nominee at the Sundance Film Festival.

In 2022, Qatar will host the biggest sporting event in the world, the FIFA World Cup. But right now, far away from the bright lights, star athletes and adoring fans, the tournament is being built on the backs of 1.6 million migrant workers. Inside the labor camps of Qatar, African and Asian migrant workers building the facilities of the 2022 World Cup compete in a football tournament of their own.

With unprecedented access, the film unfolds largely inside a Qatari labor camp that the migrant workers say feels like a prison. This special community screening is part of the library’s collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series. Visit steamboatlibrary.org/events for more information. …read more

Via:: Steamboat Today