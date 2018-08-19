Vocalists in Steamboat invited to join Yampa Valley Singers

Yampa Valley Singers will begin weekly rehearsals from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 at Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church. All singers are invited to join the community chorus as members prepare for the “Better to Have Loved” concerts, which will be performed Nov. 16 and 17. Bass and tenor singers are especially needed.

Contact Ruth McClelland at 970-879-2641 for more information or to register.

Tread of Pioneers Museum offers interactive walking tour

The Tread of Pioneers Museum staff has taken the self-guided Downtown Historical Walking Tour of Steamboat Springs into the digital world. The tour map was compiled by the museum with the help of Historic Routt County and historian James L. Crawford, and now, a new Google map tour showcases the stories and significance of 22 of Steamboat’s most noteworthy downtown historical buildings and an extended tour of 10 other historical sites within the city limits.

Photos of the buildings and historical information with historic register listing status are included in the tour. Many of the buildings featured on the tour have large, bronze plaques with additional historical information. The tour takes one to two hours.

“We wanted to make the Downtown Historical Walking Tour of Steamboat Springs more accessible and sustainable,” said Candice Bannister, executive director of the Tread of Pioneers Museum, in a news release. “We want to lead more people to the incredible historical resources and stories that can be found in our downtown corridor and National Historic District and bringing the tour into interactive digital format achieves that.”

The new Google map tour can be found at bit.ly/2DLnyQX.

In addition to this self-guided tour, the museum, in partnership with Historic Routt County, also presents free weekly guided historical walking tours of the downtown area, with storytelling, from late June through early September. Visit treadofpioneers.org for more information.

Community members can sign up for district newsletter

The Steamboat Springs School District is publishing a monthly newsletter in an effort to provide the community with information about schools, students, staff and programs. Anyone who would like to receive the monthly newsletter should send contact information to Deb Ginesta at [email protected]

Program expands eligibility for cervical cancer screenings

Northwest Colorado Health is now offering free cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women ages 21 to 64 through the Women’s Wellness Connection. Eligibility for these services previously began at age 40.

